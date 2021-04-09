Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean’s St. Vincent

At 8:41 am this morning 9-4-21 an explosive eruption began at La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent. This is a culmination of the seismic activity that began on April 8. The eruption is ongoing and more information will be shared as things progress. #lasoufriere #uwi #volcano #svg pic.twitter.com/C2zWrjPcpP — UWISeismic Research (@uwiseismic) April 9, 2021

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- An explosive eruption has rocked La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent.

It follows mandatory evacuation orders from the local government. The director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Center says the ash column rose as high as 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The island's emergency management office on Thursday ordered evacuations. People are to be put aboard cruise ships and head for nearby islands or shelters elsewhere in St. Vincent.