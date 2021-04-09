First cases of coronavirus variant first identified in UK now found in Green County

MONROE (WKOW) -- Green County public health officials have confirmed the first two cases of a variant of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom.

Two cases of the variant have been found in the county, according to a press release from the Green County Public Health Department.

"With the identification of this strain of COVID-19 in our community it is imperative that we all continue to take actions that will prevent the spread of COVID-19," said RoAnn Warden, Green County's public health director. "This strain of COVID-19 is more transmissible than the original strain, meaning that it can more easily spread from person to person."

The variant, which bears the official name of B.1.1.7, is one of several such mutated forms of the virus spreading around the world.

There have been 148 cases of the variant identified in Wisconsin so far, according to the state Department of Health Services website.