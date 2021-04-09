Five-year-old left on Madison bus launches investigations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metropolitan School District and Badger Bus opened investigations Wednesday night after a young boy was left on a school bus when it was parked for the night.

According to an incident report from MPD public information officer Tyler Grigg, the five-year-old stayed on the bus after all the stops were made. He then left the bus through the emergency exit at the rear and wandered the area of E. Rusk Avenue before a passerby found him and contacted police.

In an email to 27 News, the boy's father's girlfriend Amber Hanmer said he was on the bus for 45 minutes before managing to open the rear exit.

In a statement, Badger Bus co-owner John Meier said both the driver and on-board attendant are both no longer with the company.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by this incident and are thankful for the assistance provided by the police. Our apologies go out to the parents, MSCR staff at Lake View, and the Madison School district for this regrettable incident," Meier said in the release.

MMSD spokesperson Timothy LeMonds said in a statement that the district's procedures with Badger Bus were not followed.

"MMSD is taking this incident very seriously and has been in close contact with the family as well as Badger Bus leadership to ensure corrective steps are taken and incidents like this do not happen again. To have a child left alone in this way is something no family or student should have to experience," LeMonds said in the statement.

At present, there are no charges pending.