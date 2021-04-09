Fort Atkinson show choir to compete in virtual championship

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- Show choirs from across the country will be belting out musical numbers and tapping their toes in a virtual show choir championship this weekend.

The Fort Atkinson South High Street Singers will be taking center stage at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The director of choral music and a couple of students joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team Friday. They talked about what goes into creating a show choir production during a pandemic.

"We had to learn pretty much our whole show over zoom. And that was a tricky task that we had to overcome. And we're singing with masks, which is something we're definitely not used to," said Lewis Luciano, a dance captain and senior in the group.

12 show choirs will compete in the Show Choir Live Championship. The action starts at 6 p.m.

To watch the South High Street Singers and cheer them on, click HERE.