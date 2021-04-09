Friday’s High School Football Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Appleton West 28, Sheboygan North 6
Bangor 33, New Lisbon 0
Black Hawk 38, Belleville 29
Black River Falls 62, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Brodhead/Juda 46, Poynette 0
Cashton 14, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 6
Columbus 35, Edgerton 28
Cuba City 27, Benton/Scales Mound 20
De Pere 20, Bay Port 13
DeForest 27, Oregon 13
Eau Claire Memorial 38, Sparta 14
Evansville 30, McFarland 24
Fennimore 32, Southwestern 12
Fond du Lac 52, Stevens Point 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20, Arcadia 19
Greendale 34, Greenfield 14
Kickapoo/LaFarge 44, North Crawford 12
Kimberly 42, Ashwaubenon 13
La Crosse Logan 26, Eau Claire North 0
Lodi 42, Clinton 12
Lomira 40, Waupun 7
Mayville 38, Ripon 9
Menasha 35, Holmen 14
Milton 20, Janesville Parker 14
Milwaukee Lutheran 12, Brown Deer 6
Monroe 23, Jefferson 9
Necedah 44, Brookwood 39
Neenah 52, Green Bay Preble 0
New Glarus/Monticello 50, Parkview 20
Notre Dame 22, Kewaunee 20
Omro 63, North Fond du Lac 20
Oshkosh West 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Pulaski 21, Appleton East 0
Racine Horlick 42, Racine Case 12
Racine Park 34, Pius XI Catholic 7
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 32, West Allis Central 28
St. Marys Springs 44, Campbellsport 8
Stoughton 36, Monona Grove 20
Sturgeon Bay 32, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 6
Sun Prairie 17, Middleton 3
Verona Area 43, Beloit Memorial 6
Waunakee 47, Janesville Craig 7
Whitnall 45, Beaver Dam 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cudahy vs. Whitnall, ccd.
Green Bay Southwest vs. Appleton West, ccd.
