Get paid to eat hot dogs at MLB Games

(WKOW) -- The casino review site BonusFinder is looking to hire a baseball fan who really likes hot dogs as its "MLB Professional Food Tester."

Whoever is picked will get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball games at major league stadiums.

You have to be at least 21 years old to enter.

BonusFinder is also looking for someone who loves the baseball stadium atmosphere and can critique the quality and complexity of a hot dog.

The deadline to apply is May 2.