GOP lawmakers move forward with stimulus spending plan; Dems want focus on food relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans legislators on the state's budget-writing committee said this week they intend to proceed with bills that would direct how Wisconsin spends the $3.2 billion coming via the American Rescue Plan Act.

A set of 11 GOP-authored bills would allocate about $2.7 billion of the money; the most controversial of which is a proposal to send out $1 billion worth of direct checks to property owners across the state.

The bills also include $500 million on broadband expansion; Governor Tony Evers has proposed using $200 million of the stimulus money on broadband while spending an additional $200 million from the state budget on the initiative.

Another bill would put $308 million into county and municipal coffers for local bridge and highway projects.

The Republican plan also seeks to pay down debt with $250 million of the money, give small businesses $200 million in relief, and give nursing homes $150 million.

The GOP plan was already appearing destined for nowhere has governor's office indicated Evers would veto the bill, referring questions about the GOP plan to a previous bill Evers vetoed that would've given lawmakers control over stimulus money.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau then dealt the Republican plan another blow when its analysis found some of its biggest spending items, including the checks for property owners and the local transportation spending, were likely not allowed under the American Rescue Plan Act.

"I do believe that this was not a good use of our time," said Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine).

Democrats said GOP leaders should instead focus on drafting a bill to declare an emergency in Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous emergency order was struck down on March 31 by the state supreme court; that decision cost Wisconsin $50 million in additional food relief for more than 250,000 households.

"I think we should be focusing on the things we do have control over," Neubauer said. "The budget that's in front of us, the need to support our families to get food on the table."

Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee said Evers should approach them with a plan for mutually agreed upon emergency language since he previously vetoed a bill that would've only let him declare an emergency for the purpose of securing federal relief.

"It's a priority if he wants to talk to us about it and make it a priority," said Rep. Amy Loudenbeck. "I think we're happy to have the conversation but he already rejected our offer to do that before."

Evers said at the time of the veto he rejected the bill because it would've ended the statewide mask order, something the SCOWIS has since ended up doing.

Loudenbeck said Republicans can be flexible in their stimulus spending plans based on the fiscal bureau's feedback but insist they have a say in how the state spends $3.2 billion that is good through 2024.

"We're looking at three-plus years of spending in the middle of a $91 billion biennial budget," Loudenbeck said. "I think it's incredibly appropriate and needed for the legislature to be part of those conversations."