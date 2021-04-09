Health experts encourage outdoor activity during Spring weather

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left many of us feeling cooped up. Now that spring is here and the weather is getting beautiful, it’s time to head outdoors and enjoy some fresh air.

Kids and adults both need plenty of exercise to live a healthy, well-rounded lifestyle, said SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Evansville APNP James Plasky.

“Just don’t forget to have fun and keep safety in mind when doing activities together,” he said.

Plasky recommends biking, hiking, and going to the park. If you're going anywhere where there could be a lot of people, bring a mask.

Plasky says children should get at least one hour of quality exercise each day, while adults should strive to get at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity each day.

“There are so many opportunities to get outside and make wonderful memories as a family,” Plasky said. “Even with the COVID-19 pandemic there are plenty of ways to have safe, enjoyable times together.”