Madison West club football team plays first game at Penn Park

MADISON (WKOW)- The Madison West club football team played its first varsity game on Friday afternoon at Penn Park against Kingdom Prep Lutheran. It was the first-ever high school game played at Penn Park. But, this Madison West club team will do whatever it takes for the opportunity to play.

The team is made up of four Madison schools. Head Coach Brad Murphy organized the team after MMSD made the decision not to allow spring football. It took a lot of creativity to make the season happen. The team's jerseys are donated by the Army National Guard. In addition, the team raised money for the equipment with a GoFundMe. Murphy said there was a lot of anticipation over the team's first game together.

"You're going to see four schools come together and play hard for one another, and that's what has been most exciting to see over these last few weeks," Murphy said. "The kids just keep on playing for one another. You see the leadership starting to build more and more, kids coming out of their shell. It's been a unique experience and so far so good."

Filling out a regular-season schedule has been the most challenging part for Murphy's squad as no other Big Eight schools will play them. They have two more games on the schedule this season against Manitowac Lincoln and Milton, but Murphy is optimistic they will have more as more teams are now starting to reach out.