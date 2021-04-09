Man arrested at Dane Couny airport for allegedly trying to carry loaded handgun on plane

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's deputies took a man into custody Friday morning after he attempted to board a plane with a loaded handgun in his bag.

According to a news release from department public information officer Elise Schaffer, Brandon Winslow, 42, of Fulton, Missouri tried to board a plane at Dane County Regional Airport early Friday morning. TSA agents detected the firearm in Winslow's bag at the security checkpoint

Schaffer said Winslow does not have a concealed carry permit. He is currently booked into the Dane County Jail.