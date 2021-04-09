Man sentenced for poisoning 8 California homeless people

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man who poisoned eight homeless people in a Southern California beach town so he could videotape their reactions has been sentenced to four years in state prison. William Cable of San Andreas was sentenced Friday in Orange County after pleading guilty to poisoning, injuring an elderly person, and other felony and misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors said that last May, Cable gave homeless people in Huntington Beach food laced with oleoresin capsicum. Officials said the dose was twice as strong as that used in pepper spray. Authorities say some victims had difficulty breathing, suffered seizure-like symptoms and had to be hospitalized.