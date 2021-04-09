Monroe Clinic has appointments available for pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe Clinic announced Friday a special Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic is being held the next two days. This was thanks to an extra allotment of the vaccine.

The clinic will be held on Friday, April 9 and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 10 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals who live, work or go to school in Wisconsin and are over the age of 18 qualify to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on these days.

Appointments to cover this vaccine clinic are available on Saturday, April 10, from 9 to 10:30 am. To reserve your time, please contact Rebecca Bordner at Rebecca.bordner@ssmhealth.com.