Threat for rain continues through weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Another low moves in bringing more rain which will hopefully help the current dry conditions.

The latest drought conditions show that nearly 90% of Wisconsin is suffering from abnormally dry conditions while parts of Racine and Kenosha counties are suffering from moderate drought conditions.

While one low pressure system has been sitting overhead, bringing the area showers and even a few thunderstorms, another low is going to move in. And will bring the more rain.

Of the two days, rain will be heavier on Saturday with lighter, scattered rain showers expected on Sunday. With rain on Saturday expected to begin in the mid to late morning hours on Saturday and continue through Sunday.

Possible rain totals could range between roughly a half an inch to an inch and a half depending on if where you live is under a heavier rain shower or hit by multiple rounds of rain. The heaviest rain, though, looks to fall late Saturday into the morning hours on Sunday.