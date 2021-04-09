Pakistan says bodies found of 16 miners missing since 2011

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have found a mass grave containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the country’s northwest a decade ago. The miners went missing in 2011 while on their way to work at a mine in the district of Kohat. No one claimed to have abducted them but militant groups were active in the area at the time. Police said forensic teams exhumed the bodies after a villager in the area alerted them to what he assumed was a burial site. Although attacks on miners and other laborers are common in the southwestern Baluchistan province, such violence is rare elsewhere in Pakistan.