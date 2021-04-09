Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Athena and Fritos!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week features a few of the many mice that are currently at the Dane County Humane Society.

On Friday, the Wake Up Wisconsin team introduced you to two of them; Athena and Fritos.

Shelter volunteers say mice make great pets. They are "inexpensive to raise and low-maintenance." They say all you need is a ten-gallon aquarium to raise up to four mice, but the larger the aquarium, the better.

If you'd like to meet Athena, Fritos, and the many other mice up for adoption, visit the humane society website.

And throughout the month of April, Yola's Café and Coffee Shop on Madison's west side will donate one dollar to Dane County Humane Society for every sale of its Blueberry Lemon Waffle.