Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and older

(WKOW) -- Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the FDA to give emergency use authorization to administer their COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents between 12 to 15 years old.

Pfizer announced the move in a post on Twitter Friday.

"BREAKING: Today, with @BioNTech_Group, we submitted a request to US FDA to expand emergency use of our COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents 12 to 15 years of age," the company wrote.

Currently the vaccine is only approved for people as young as 16.

The Food and Drug Administration needs to give use authorization to a vaccine before it can be administered on a mass scale.

