Philip, in role with no job description, was queen’s bedrock

LONDON (AP) — It was a role with no job description that was thrust upon Prince Philip far earlier than he had expected. His wife’s ascent to the throne marked the end of his own ambitions for a successful naval career. But at that crucial moment, he carved out the part he would carry through the decades, as the queen’s honest and unwavering bedrock of support. It was a role he played until his death Friday. His marriage both defined and constricted his life, placing the irascible, tough-minded Philip three steps behind the queen in public, even if he played a significant role at home, including in raising four children.