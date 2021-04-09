Poisoning death conviction vacated, man heads back to trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has vacated the conviction of a man who is heading back to trial in Kenosha County on charges of killing his wife with antifreeze. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled last month that Mark Jensen deserves a new trial in the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen. The high court ruled a letter Jensen’s wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her cannot be used by the prosecution. Jensen has maintained his innocence. His attorneys argued Julie Jensen was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman vacated Jensen’s conviction Thursday and reinstated his bond.