Portage fire caused apartment evacuation

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A fire in a Portage apartment Friday caused everyone to evacuate but no one was displaced.

The Portage Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Klemp Street around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a house fire.

The department said when firefighters arrived there was light smoke coming from the multi-family two story residence.

Firefighters reported the tenant was cooking on the stove when she saw smoke and flames from the stovetop. She left the building with her child and pulled the fire alarm when exiting to alert the other residents.

Alliant Energy assisted to secure the power.

The Portage Police Department helped with traffic control.

Fire crews said they put out the fire before it left the stove and removed smoke from the apartment. They found the cause of the fire was from a pressure cooker sitting on the stove burner when it was accidently turned on.

According to the fire department, no tenants were injured or displaced.

The Portage Fire Department wants to remind everyone to keep all combustible materials three feet away from the stove.