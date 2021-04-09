Rainy set up through the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - It'll be a mainly indoor weekend with passing showers in the forecast.



SET UP

Two upper-level low pressure systems are moving right through Wisconsin bringing widespread rainfall.

We're running a slight deficit for the year with most of the Badger state under "abnormally dry conditions." In Madison, we're nearly 2" below average for the year so far.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy and seasonal with scattered, lighter showers and temps in the mid 50s.



Spotty, light rain tapers this evening.



TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.



SATURDAY

Cloudy with rain developing in the morning and more scattered showers through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 50s.



More scattered rain at night, too.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few more showers and temps in the mid 50s.



More light rain overnight.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with more scattered, light rain and temps in the mid 50s.



TUESDAY

We finally dry off, but stay mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 40s.



WEDNESDAY

Some sunshine returns with temperatures recovering to the low 50s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s..





