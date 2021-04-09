Richland County to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, Wednesday

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- The Richland County Emergency Management partnered with Richland County Health & Human Services and the Richland Hospital to host two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinic will be at the Richland Center Community/Senior Center on 1050 North Orange St. on Tuesday, April 13 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 14 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

All Wisconsinites age 16 and older are eligible to make an appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and your second dose appointment will be scheduled immediately after receiving your first dose.

You can schedule an appointment by going to the Richland Hospital's website.

Organizers said masks and social distancing are required.

If you have any questions or require scheduling assistance, please contact Richland County Health & Human Services at (608) 647-8821.