School of Madison Ballet returns to in-person classes

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than a year after the pandemic shut down its studios, the School of Madison Ballet is reopening for in-person classes.

This was the students' first week back.

"I miss the students so much. And I know that the rest of our faculty and staff really miss having, you know, their their lively personalities in the studio with us," said Rachelle Fochs, the school director.

The phased reopening began with the most advanced level, and a new age group will be added every week through the end of the school year.

Class sizes will remain limited to maintain physical distancing.

The School of Madison Ballet will resume in-person drop-in classes this summer.