Shots for shots: New Orleans bars offer vaccines

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bars in New Orleans are doing their part to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Local media report that two of the city’s bars are holding events where patrons can get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Dragon’s Den says people can come Friday evening and get the vaccine as well as a complimentary shot. The vaccines are being administered on the median in front of the bar by Crescent Care, a federally qualified health center in the city. The bar is paying for the booze. On Saturday, Kermit’s Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge is offering the Johnson & Johnson shot as well.