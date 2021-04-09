Some school districts in Wisconsin are loosening mask requirements

(WKOW) -- Some school districts in Wisconsin have loosened their mask requirements, since the state's mask mandate was struck down.

In Medford, students in kindergarten through fourth grade don't have to wear a mask in their classrooms, but they still have to wear masks in hallways and on the bus.

Superintendent Pat Sullivan says the decision was made because of the low rate of transmission for kids that age and because the students remain with the same group all day.

"Even though we tell kids they don't have to wear their masks anymore, a lot of them do," Sullivan told WAOW. "It wasn't a big deal to a lot of the kids and some of them were very glad to be able to take their masks off.

Mask requirements have also been eased in the Three Lakes School District in Oneida County and the Paris School District in Kenosha County.