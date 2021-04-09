Some school districts tackle challenges due to second vaccine doses

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Several school districts are dealing with staffing shortages, caused by side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, River Valley said it didn't have enough bus drivers to pick up students for the same reason.

A month ago, teachers and staff from Sauk county area school districts were in the Baraboo high school gym getting their first doses.

"It really brought educators together for the first time in almost 12 months where they hadn't necessarily seen their peers," Terry Slack, Wisconsin Dells superintendent, said.

It was one of many vaccination clinics put on by SSM Health for school districts around southwest Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, it was time for the second doses and Slack says they were warned about potential side effects, so they had to change some plans.

"We took a precautionary virtual day for Wednesday," he said. "I would say that was wise advice that the folks at the Dean Health provided us with, because we did have some staff that encountered some side effects, were a little nauseous had sore joints or a fever taking place."

While they were able to have virtual classes, other school districts who got second doses at other vaccination clinics this week weren't as lucky.

The Pecatonica school district, had to cancel class because half of the staff had side effects, and there weren't enough substitute teachers to help make up for the missing staff.

Slack said that could have easily been their situation too.

"In terms of teaching virtually some of those folks that were a little under the weather soldier through and get some things done," he said.

His best advice for others: listen to the experts.

"They're on the forefront every day so if they advise you to do it, it certainly makes sense to heed their caution and take their advice," Slack said.

Other school districts, like Waunakee, made sure to schedule second doses right before a day off, to give teachers enough time to recover before going back to work.

The CDC says side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are normal signs that your body is building protection.

They typically include pain, redness and swelling on your arm where you received the shot.

You may also feel tired, experience headaches, muscle pains, chills, fever, and nausea.

Side effects from your second shot may be more intense, but they're also normal.

Everything should go away in a few days.