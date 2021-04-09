St. Vincent awaits new volcanic explosions as help arrives

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Cots, tents, and respirator masks are pouring into the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent a day after a powerful explosion at La Soufriere volcano uprooted the lives of thousands of people who evacuated their homes under government orders.Nations ranging from Antigua to Guyana offered help by either shipping emergency supplies to their neighbor or agreeing to temporarily open their borders to the roughly 16,000 evacuees fleeing ash-covered communities with as many personal belongings as they could stuff into suitcases and backpacks. Officials expect to start distributing supplies on Saturday.The volcano kept rumbling as experts warned that explosive eruptions could continue for days or possibly weeks.