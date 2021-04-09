Thailand faces growing outbreak ahead of New Year travel

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities are struggling to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the country’s traditional Songkran New Year’s holiday, when millions of people travel around the country. Health officials reported another 559 new infections nationwide Friday, following increases of 405 new cases and 334 new cases the previous two days. Authorities have responded by ordering entertainment venues in 41 provinces closed for two weeks starting Saturday, while governors in some provinces are placing restrictions on travelers arriving from elsewhere. Such increases in new infections are rare for Thailand, which has weathered the pandemic far better than many nations through measures including strict border controls that have decimated the country’s lucrative tourism industry.