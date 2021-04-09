Trump addresses GOP as power to shape national debate wanes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump insists he’s enjoying his life off Twitter. But since he was barred from major social media channels after helping incite the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, his power to shape the national conversation is being tested. Trump transformed from a reality television star to a politician and president by bending the tools of communication to his will. He still connects with his supporters through emails and appearances on Fox News and other conservative outlets. But the sway over American life he once enjoyed appears to be eroding — at least for now.