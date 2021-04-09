Turkish military jet crashes during training, pilots rescued

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says a military plane has crashed into the sea during a training flight. Its two pilots ejected safely and were rescued following Friday’s crash. The KT-1 type plane went down off the Aegean coastal town of Foca, in the western Izmir province. The cause of the crash was being investigated. The pilots were taken to a hospital but were not in serious condition. The crash comes just two days after a jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force’s “Turkish Stars” aerobatic team crashed in the central province of Konya during training. The pilot died in the crash.