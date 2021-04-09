Twin sisters earn full-ride scholarships to Brown University

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Twin sisters Kerilyn and Kimberly Guevara have something to celebrate.

The Beloit Memorial High School seniors both received full-ride academic scholarships to Brown University.

The sisters told 27 News they opened their acceptance letter while driving to the park with their mom and they both started crying.

"We almost made our mom crash. Because she didn't, we couldn't tell her what was wrong, because we were crying so much," Kerilyn said. "It was just, we couldn't believe it. We still can't believe it."

The sisters will be the first members of their family to go to college.

"We didn't actually think that it could happen. So it was definitely really shocking. But amazing then, it still is now," Kimberly said. "That feeling when I opened my letter hasn't left me yet.

The sisters both plan to study applied mathematics and economics.