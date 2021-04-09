University expels fraternity over student’s hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio has expelled a fraternity where a student died last month after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol during a hazing event. Bowling Green State University issued a statement Friday saying the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity would never again be recognized on campus. Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, was found by roommates and taken to a hospital in early March and died three days later. An investigation found that ranking fraternity members forced pledges to drink an entire bottle of alcohol during an off-campus event. Messages seeking comment were left with Pi Kappa Alpha’s national headquarters.