US: California militia members tried to thwart killing probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four members of a California militia group associated with the anti-government “boogaloo” movement have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice. Prosecutors say the men tried to thwart an investigation into last year’s killing in Oakland of a federal law enforcement officer. The men are accused of conspiring to destroy communications and other records about the May 29, 2020, killing of federal security officer David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of his partner. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, who along with the four men allegedly belonged to the militia known as the Grizzly Scouts, was arrested in Underwood’s killing. He pleaded not guilty.