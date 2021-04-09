US envoy Kerry discusses climate challenges in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — John Kerry, the special U.S. envoy on climate, is in Bangladesh to hear what the South Asia delta nation has done to deal with weather extremes and rising sea levels ahead of a virtual summit hosted by President Joe Biden this month. Kerry has already visited the United Arab Emirates and traveled to India. Some experts warn that rising sea levels could devour much of Bangladesh’s vast coastal region, and cyclones and tidal surge destroy agriculture and livelihood for millions. Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen says countries mostly responsible for contributing greenhouse gases should share responsibility of rehabilitating and protecting those vulnerable. Biden has invited 40 world leaders for the summit on April 22-23, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.