Virus knocks 80% off Atlantic City casino profits in 2020

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators say the coronavirus outbreak sent profits plunging at Atlantic City’s casinos by more than 80% last year. But despite those dismal numbers, seven of the nine casinos still managed to eke out a profit in 2020. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement reported Friday that the nine casinos collectively posted $117.5 million in gross operating profits in 2020. That was down from nearly $594 million a year earlier, before the pandemic forced casinos to close for 3 1/2 months, and limited their operations even after reopening. Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and other expenses.