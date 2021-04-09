Wisconsin Supreme Court says don’t purge voters from rolls

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with Democrats and ruled that the state elections commission should not remove from the rolls voters flagged as possibly having moved, something conservatives have wanted done for nearly two years. The court’s 5-2 ruling means about 69,000 people on the list of likely movers will not have their voter registrations deactivated. When the lawsuit was first brought in 2019, about 234,000 were on the list. Of those who remain, the Wisconsin Elections Commission says none voted in the 2020 presidential election. The court said the job of removing voters from the rolls was up to local municipal elections officials, not the state commission.