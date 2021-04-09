Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley completes staff

MADISON (WKOW)- Wisconsin women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley completed her coaching staff by hiring three assistants. Scott Merritt will join the Badgers as the associate head coach while Kate Barnosky and Caroline Doty have been named assistant coaches.

Merritt comes to Wisconsin after spending the last season as an assistant coach at Illinois. Prior to joining the Fighting Illini, Merritt spent six years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Marquette University.

Barnosky has served as an assistant coach under Moseley at Boston University for the last three seasons.

Doty was a member of three NCAA Championship teams at Connecticut and also played in two Final Fours with the Huskies.