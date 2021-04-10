3 children found fatally stabbed in Los Angeles apartment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a woman discovered her three grandchildren slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning and their mother gone. Police Sgt. Lt. Raul Jovel said the grandmother went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood Saturday and found the three children had been stabbed to death. All the children were under the age of 5. Jovel said investigators were still working to determine a motive but are seeking the public’s help locating the children’s mother, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, who he said was a suspect in the case. He said they haven’t ruled out the possibility of additional suspects.