Badger OLBs bring high energy into spring football

MADISON (WKOW) -- In 2020, the Wisconsin defense collected just 11 sacks falling short of the team's expectations especially for true sophomore Nick Herbig.

"At Wisconsin, you're expected to have double digit sacks each year," said Herbig. "I definitely had that feeling at the end of the season like I didn't leave it all out there because obviously what I was doing last year wasn't enough so I've got to go harder."

Despite last season's fallback, Herbig and the Badger outside linebackers are prepared to spring forward.

"A big step for me would be become more of a spark plug, being smarter and being physical," said Herbig, laying out his spring football goals.

"Nick brings an energy about him," said Badger OLB coach Bobby April. "His enthusiasm, his ability to understand, [and] what's expected from him will increase his role."

The Badgers will also have a strong senior leader with Noah Burks opting to play his sixth season due to COVID-19 extension granted to student-athletes.

"Ultimately it came down to me wanting to take another year here, play football here, and continue my skillset," said Burks. "One aspect I really missed was that true gameday aspect at Camp Randall and I kind of felt robbed of that."

The talented bunch is ready to battle for starting roles getting high praise from head coach Paul Chyrst.

"That group has energy," said Chryst. "It's not manufactured. It's authentic. There's a lot of personalities in it and I think each guy does a good job at staying within who they are. When we're playing well at that position, it helps our whole team."