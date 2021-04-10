Blackmore becomes 1st female jockey to win Grand National

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore has broken down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports by becoming the first female jockey to win the grueling Grand National horse race. Blackmore is a 31-year-old Irishwoman. She rode Minella Times to victory at odds of 11-1 at Aintree on Saturday in the 173rd running of the famous race. Female jockeys have only been allowed to enter and race in the National since 1975 when the Sex Discrimination Act was passed. Blackmore has become the new face of British and Irish horse racing. Three weeks ago she became the first woman to finish as the leading jockey at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival.