Boys and Girls Club hosts first in series of community vaccination clinics

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Ever since vaccine eligibility started opening up to more people, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County was getting inundated with calls from people desperate to find vaccine appointments.

Now, the club is partnering with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and UW Madison to put on clinics this month.

"It's just that opportunity to serve whoever is available without the barriers of healthcare and things like that as well, because we know that a lot of families that we serve, that's a barrier," Brent Wray, Sun Praire Club director, said.

UW Madison School of Pharmacy students administered the vaccine to 440 people Saturday.

Mark Moua was one of those students.

He said it helped to see the impact they can make in the community.

"Here, you're able to have that, you're able to talk to underrepresented communities address their concerns and see what's holding them back from getting the vaccine," he said.

Hundreds of vaccine appointments were taken in under an hour when they opened up registration.

However, they also had more than a hundred doses for walk-ups, something that will continue in their subsequent clinics.

"I was so happy to hear we had extra for people to get that opportunity, just in case they didn't have Facebook or they didn't have the opportunity to see it, but still have the opportunity to get vaccinated," Wray said.

As for Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, who provided the doses, this wasn't even the first community event they supplied this week.

"People don't have either transportation, or the time or energy to go to a specific place to be vaccinated," Thad Schumacher, owner, said. "So I think it's important for the vaccinators of Wisconsin to go out in to the community and make it readily available and easy to access."

The Boys and Girls Club is planning two more community vaccination clinics for the next two Saturdays. They're at other club locations in Madison.

You can register in advance, and there will be a limited number of doses available for walk-ins.