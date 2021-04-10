English soccer changes schedule to avoid funeral clash

LONDON (AP) — English soccer is altering its schedule to avoid a clash with the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17. The English Football League runs the three divisions below the top-flight Premier League. The EFL says the matches scheduled to start at 3 p.m. that day will be moved so as not to clash with the funeral service of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II beginning at the same time. The Premier League has yet to officially comment. Wolverhampton hosts Sheffield United in a 3 p.m. kickoff on April 17. The British government has left it at the discretion of sports to decide whether to move events.