Explosions in two Somalia cities kill at least 5

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside a cafe in Somalia’s city of Baidoa, killing at least four people and wounding more than six others, police say. The bomber was targeting the Bay region governor, Ali Wardhere, who was outside the Suez Cafeteria, officials reported. The governor escaped the explosion unharmed, according to the official government news agency, SONNA, which reported that at least two of his bodyguards, who were also policemen, were among the wounded. Another explosion went off in the Huriwa district of Mogadishu Saturday, killing one government soldier and wounding a bystander, police said. It is not known whether the two explosions are related.