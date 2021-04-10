Farm trailer damages credit union drive-thru, other car

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Firefighters helped free a driver and their vehicle after a trailer hit a credit union's drive-thru, damaging it.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and Sun Prairie Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle and trailer hitting the structure around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the 1300 block of W. Main Street.

Officials arrived to find a farm trailer hauling livestock round bales stuck between the drive-thru bays of Summit Credit Union.

According to the fire crew, the vehicle was attempting to drive through the bay when it struck the drive-thru pillars and the ATM. Brick and debris fell from the wall, hitting and damaging a car in the next drive-thru bay. This pinned someone inside the other car.

Firefighters said they removed the collapsed wall from the pinned vehicle and assisted with removing the vehicle from the debris.

Prairie Land Towing assisted with removing the damaged trailer from the structure.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue reported no occupants of the involved vehicles were injured, and the structural integrity of the drive-thru is fine, but the damage is estimated at $30,000.