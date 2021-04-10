Fellow SNL writer remembers Anne Beatts as courageous, witty

NEW YORK (AP) — Anne Beatts, who died Wednesday at age 74, was a pioneering comedy writer who was on the original staff of “Saturday Night Live.” During her five years on the show, she worked with Rosie Shuster and created such recurring characters as Uncle Roy and the Nerds. Shuster spoke with The Associated Press about their years together and about their enduring friendship. Female comedy writers were rare in the ’70s, and Shuster says getting their ideas even listened to left their heads scarred “from bashing them against the glass ceiling.” But Beatts was not afraid to demand attention and respect.