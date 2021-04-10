Getting Answers: How to safely plan graduation parties in the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- As more people get vaccinated and summer approaches, we're getting answers about how you can stay safe if you're planning or going to a party.

Some are asking what is the safest way to provide a meal for an outdoor high school graduation party, if not everyone attending is vaccinated.

UW Health's Dr. James Conway says if some are vaccinated and others aren't, families should eat meals separated in pods with their households.

"For large gatherings of individuals who are from different households and have different vaccination status, we usually, essentially, recommend that everybody be treated as if they are unvaccinated. And so the goal in those kind of large gatherings is really to keep each social group separated by six feet," Conway said.

Dr. Conway recommends serving pre-packaged foods.

He also reminds people to stay masked when around those who aren't fully vaccinated.