‘It’s fantastic’: Dane County Farmers’ Market returns to temporary location

MADISON (WKOW) -- A dreary Saturday was brightened up by the return of the Dane County Farmers' Market.

The vendors set up in the parking lot of the Alliant Energy Center for the first market of the season. The market will be there, for now, from 7 a.m. to noon. It moved from the Capitol Square in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Vendors were happy to be back, even with continued pandemic precautions.

"I think that's the challenging thing of having a farmers' market, is that there's so much personal interaction, it's hard to do that socially distanced with masks on, but this is, we're getting closer, it's getting better," said Derek Nedveck, with The Flower Factory.

"It's fantastic to see these people again," said Hickory Hill Farm's Gretchen Kruse. "A lot of them I've wondered about off and on throughout the past year if they were okay and how things were going. So it's great to see them again."

Market managers hope to be able to return to the Capitol Square at some point later this season.