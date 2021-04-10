Light to at times heavy rainfall this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - While Saturday starts off dry, majority of the day will be wet with moderate to at times heavy rain showers pushing through.

The weekend starts off cloudy and mild.

Temperatures stay close to seasonal values throughout the day, with highs ranging from the low-to-mid 50s.

Winds are coming from the N, NE with speeds increasing throughout the afternoon. Breezy conditions by the evening, windy at times overnight. Sunday starts off decently breezy.

Rain pushes into our very southeast regions first, around late morning hours. By Noon, rain stretches from the south to the north and continues to become widespread throughout majority of the region by the evening.

Moderate to at times heavy showers are possible starting late afternoon.

Overnight, rain becomes moderate to light and more scattered by Sunday morning. Dry slots start to occur, pushing out the rain completely by mid-late afternoon for most of southern WI.

Sunday will be more dry than Saturday, though still cloudy and in the 50s.

A decent amount of rain is expected to fall throughout the next couple of days. Madison will likely see up to 1" of rain. The region ranging anywhere from 1/2" to 1" for most. Higher amounts for south central and eastward.

While there are no flooding concerns, there's a possibility rivers rise and pools of water show up near some roadways.