Mobile vaccination aims to reach older Mississippi adults

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — Close to 80 older adults have received a COVID-19 vaccination in the first mobile vaccination event hosted by the state of Mississippi. Participants were picked up by bus at senior apartment complexes in Clarksdale and driven to a community health center. Department of Human Services spokesperson Danny Blanton says places like Clarksdale are especially important to reach because of the state’s focus on vaccinating minorities and older adults — two groups disproportionately affected by the virus. Clarksdale is more than 80% Black. More than half a million people have been fully vaccinated in Mississippi. The state’s population is around 3 million.