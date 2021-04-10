Electrical problem strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A spokesman for Iran’s civilian nuclear program says an incident has struck the electrical distribution grid of the country’s Natanz nuclear facility. He made the comment Sunday, saying there were no injuries nor pollution caused by the incident. The word state television used in its report in Farsi can be used for both accident and incident. It didn’t immediately clarify. A mysterious explosion in July damaged Natanz’s advanced centrifuge facility. Iran later called the incident sabotage. Israel, Iran’s regional archenemy, has been suspected of carrying out an attack there, as well as launching other assaults, as world powers negotiate with Tehran over its tattered nuclear deal.