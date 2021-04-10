Police arrest Sun Prairie man for November shooting incident

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man was arrested in connection to a shooting incident at The Rock Bar and Grille in November 2020.

The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of The Rock Bar and Grille. Their investigation found a firearm was fired from a vehicle as subjects left the scene. No one was injured during the incident and no damage was reported.

Police said Gavin Vyse, 29, was arrested and booked in Dane County Jail Friday in relation to the incident. Vyse is facing charges of endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct while armed, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to officers, Richard Walker, 26, of Sun Prairie, was arrested Jan. 12 for felony possession of a firearm in relation to this incident. Walker was booked into the Dane County Jail on this charge.